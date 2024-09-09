Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Riteish Deshmukh is the one to lead by example. Taking forward the Deshmukh household ritual, the actor was seen teaching his kids to make eco-friendly Ganpati

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia with their kids

Listen to this article Watch: Riteish Deshmukh leads by example, teaches kids to make eco-friendly Ganpati x 00:00

Actors and married couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh welcome Ganpati Bappa to their homes every year. However, at their home, they believe in celebrating the festival in an eco-friendly manner. For the same, Riteish ensures that his future generation takes forward the ritual. On the third day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor shared a heartwarming video of himself teaching kids to make Lord Ganesh out of mud clay.

In the video, Riteish can be seen sitting on ground and carving Ganpati out of mud clay. Through the process, he also explains the kids sitting in front of him on how to go about with the same.

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!! Deshmukh household ritual of making Eco friendly Ganeshas at home and a respectful visarjan. Kids made their own Bappa and each Bappa was special- खरच बाप्पा किती गोड दिसतो!

Several people took the comment section to laud Riteish for his family rituals.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, "Absolutely adorable 🩷 Sweetest way of celebrations"

"Sooooooo cute!! Best way of celebrating," wrote Kriti Sanon

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

Riteish and Genelia's debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam to re-release

The film where their friendship and relationship began is no doubt special for the actors. Now, after over two decades, the film is set to re-release in theatres.

Excited about the re-release, Riteish Deshmukh shared, “I’m overjoyed that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is coming back to theaters. This film was not just my debut but also the start of something beautiful in my life. It’s amazing to revisit those early days and share this special moment with our fans once again. See you on the 13th of September!”

Genelia Deshmukh mentioned, “I’m thrilled that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is returning to theaters! This film holds a very special place in my heart as it marked the beginning of my journey in the film industry and with Riteish. I’m so excited for fans to experience the magic of this love story all over again.”