O Balle Balle: Salman Khan steals the show in the peppy Punjabi dance number from 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Pic/ Still from the song 'O Balle Balle' from the movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

The makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan' released their latest song 'O Balle Balle' from the film! Sung by Sukhbir, the song implores you to 'Celebrate Eid with Bhaijaan in Punjabi style'. Sukhbir has also given vocals for the track 'Billi Billi'. The music video features a magnanimous set with bright colours and Salman's groovy steps.

Earlier today, Salman took to his Instagram feed and dropped the teaser for the song. In the caption, he wrote, "Peeche ka nahi aage ka nahi abhi, now, present pe mehnat karo future automatically balle balle hoga . Samjhe kya ? Kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan song #OBalleBalle releasing at 7:30 . Enjoy n be happy"

The film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will hit the big screens on April 21. The film will mark Salman's return to the screens after four years. The advance booking for the film have already opened and tickets for the big screen entertainer is seeing a good start. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the that the film has been passed by CBFC. The film got a UA certificate and the total runtime of the film is 2 hours 24 minutes.

For the last few days, Salman has been posting his solo pictures with interesting captions on social media. It's not difficult to imagine that Bhaijaan wants to hog the limelight before his big-budget release.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The trailer of the film was released a week ago and received a positive response from fans. The film has all the elements one would see in a Salman Khan film- action, romance, comedy, and family.