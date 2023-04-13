Watch! Salman Khan does his iconic towel step at 'The Kapil Sharma Show' while promoting 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all geared up for the release of his much awaited film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', To promote the film, Salman will be seen with his co-stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and singer Sukhbir at 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all geared up for the release of his much awaited film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film will hit the big screens on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. Salman will be seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this weekend for the promotion of the film along with his co-stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and singer Sukhbir.

Taking to his Instagram feed, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a glimpse from the upcoming episode. The actors can be seen performing the iconic towel step from the song "Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din" as they sing the song at the top of their lungs.

In the caption, Kapil wrote, "Bhaijaan in mood @beingsalmankhan @sukhbir_singer #kisikabhaikisikijaan #thekapilsharmashow"

Netizens extended their support for the actors in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Waiting for shehnaaz in TKSS (fire emoji)"

Another wrote, "Salman bhaii (heart emoji)"

Meanwhile, the trailer for the film was unveiled on April 10 in the presence of Salman himself along with his co-stars. At the trailer launch event, the team of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' spoke about the film and also its much talked about music. 'Naiyo Lagda' was one of the first songs to release from the film. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, who plays his love interest.

Talking about the song, Salman revealed that he was the only one who wanted the song in the movie. "Everyone was against me on this song. They said he's lost the plot. 80s-90s ka gaana hai. How's it going to do well? He's become arrogant. I said, meri picture hai, main toh rakhunga. If this does not work, it does not mean you can come and interfere in the next film. They won't get a chance in the next film also. As long as the director, hero and heroine like it, it was there and she had already sung the song."