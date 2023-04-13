'Halat kharaab', says tired Salman Khan after a rigorous leg day at the gym, see pics!

Lately, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been very active on his Instagram, sharing a post every other day for his fans. On thursday, the star took to his Instagram feed, sharing a picture of himself from the gym after an intense workout session, as he quenches his thirst

Pic/ Salman Khan's Instagram

Lately, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been very active on his Instagram, sharing a post every other day for his fans. On thursday, the star took to his Instagram feed, sharing a picture of himself from the gym after an intense workout session, as he quenches his thirst.

In the caption, Salman wrote, "Love hating legs day . Halat kharaab @beingstrongglobal #BeingStrong #KBKJ"

On the post, Actor Siddharth Nigam commented, "sabki yahi halat hoti hai after leg day i can feel it But Still bring it on"

Television star Prince Narula dropped a set of red hearts in the comments section.

Salman Khan is all set for a theatrical release for his much awaited 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The trailer for the movie was unveiled on April 10 in the presence of the star himself along with his co-stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill.

At the trailer launch event, the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan spoke about the film and also its much talked about music. 'Naiyo Lagda' was one of the first songs to release from the film. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, who plays his love interest.

Talking about the song, Salman revealed that he was the only one who wanted the song in the movie. "Everyone was against me on this song. They said he's lost the plot. 80s-90s ka gaana hai. How's it going to do well? He's become arrogant. I said, meri picture hai, main toh rakhunga. If this does not work, it does not mean you can come and interfere in the next film. They won't get a chance in the next film also. As long as the director, hero and heroine like it, it was there and she had already sung the song."