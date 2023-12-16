Breaking News
Watch: SRK, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan groove to 'Deewangi Deewangi' at their children's annual day

Updated on: 16 December,2023 11:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam, Abhishek-Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya, Kareena's son Taimur and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi performed at the function



Pic courtesy Viral Bhayani's Instagram


The annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Friday turned out to be a star-studded affair as who's who of Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan marked their presence.


Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam, Abhishek-Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya, Kareena's son Taimur and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi performed at the function. The kids won everyone's hearts with their performances and so did their celebrity parents.


A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which B-town stars are seen enjoying themselves, dancing together, and adding a filmy touch to the annual function.


The video shows Shah Rukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Kareena and Karan dancing to 'Deewangi Deewangi' song from 'Om Shanti Om'. SRK's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda were also a part of the audience.

In another clip, proud mom Kareena could be seen capturing videos of her son Taimur Ali Khan as he danced his heart out on stage. SRK and Gauri's son AbRam also stole the attention with his performance. He imitated SRK's signature step during his performance.

In the viral clips, AbRam could be seen giving hugs to fellow mates of the play. Interestingly. when AbRam said, "Give me a hug, I love hugs," the Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge tune started playing in the background. The filmy touch did not end here. AbRam did not forget to imitate his father's signature SRK pose before giving hugs to his classmates. Isn't it adorable?. Shah Rukh and Gauri, who were sitting in the audience, literally beamed with pride seeing their little one's performance.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh also attended the function as their kids study there

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

