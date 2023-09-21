WATCH: Shilpa Shetty makes a run to touch Shabana Azmi's feet in a new heartwarming video

In a new video, Shilpa Shetty is seen making a run to touch Shabana Azmi's feet

In a heartwarming moment at a recent event, Shilpa Shetty, the Bollywood star known for her elegance and grace, made a dash to show her respect to the legendary Shabana Azmi. This delightful encounter unfolded in the midst of glitz and glamour, with Shilpa donning a stunning, flowing red kaftan-style dress that exuded sophistication.

The incident, captured by eager paparazzi lenses, showcased the deep respect and admiration Shilpa Shetty holds for Shabana Azmi, an iconic actress whose contributions to Indian cinema have been nothing short of remarkable.

Shilpa Shetty's choice of attire for this occasion was both striking and on-point. Her red kaftan dress not only highlighted her innate sense of style but also accentuated her poise. The flowing fabric of the dress added a touch of drama to her look, making her stand out in the crowd.

Shilpa's genuineness and humility shone through as she bent down to touch Shabana Azmi's feet, a traditional sign of respect in Indian culture. The photographs capturing this encounter quickly circulated on social media, garnering immense attention and admiration from fans and fellow industry colleagues alike.

Shilpa Shetty has made a remarkable return to the silver screen. After a long hiatus, this talented actress and entrepreneur is now set to take center stage once more with her upcoming venture, the much-anticipated slice-of-life comedy film, Sukhee. Clocking in at over two minutes, this trailer promises an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of laughter and emotions. Packed with uproarious scenes and witty dialogues, it offers a sneak peek into the world of Sukhee, a seemingly ordinary housewife who decides to break free from the shackles of her mundane existence and embarks on a thrilling escapade to the heart of India, Delhi, with her close-knit group of friends.

While on the surface, Sukhee radiates infectious humor and high-spirited energy, it's important to note that beneath the laughter lies a more profound narrative. The film hints at addressing pertinent societal issues, particularly the challenges faced by women in a patriarchal society. It delves into the notion that society often expects women to be the primary caregivers for their families while sidelining their own aspirations and dreams.