Watch: South Koreans ace Ranveer Singh's famous 'Tattad Tattad' hook step

Updated on: 12 September,2022 11:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
After the rapid popularisation of 'Kala Chashma' across the globe, it looks like there's another dance number that people abroad are enjoying

Ranveer Singh. Pic/Instagram


Don't we all just love when people from across the world groove on our very own Bollywood music? After the rapid popularization of 'Kala Chashma' across the globe, it looks like there's another dance number that people abroad are enjoying!


Recently, a group of South Koreans were filmed dancing to the tunes of 'Nagada Sang Dhol' and 'Tattad Tattad' and as expected, the video has now gone viral! Both the songs from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela", had the Korean group of men and women shake their legs to it in enthusiasm.

In the clip shared by a digital creator named Swarnim, the young lot could be seen dressed in traditional outfits, acing the hook steps of both the songs! 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swarnim/ ìì (@lucknowi_nawab_in_korea)

Swarnim uploaded the video on Instagram and mentioned that the dance took place at an event organized to celebrate the Korean Thanksgiving Festival known as 'Chuseok'.

Swarnim further mentioned in her caption, that the said festival is also called 'Hangavi' which means mid-autumn festival or the harvest moon festival. South Koreans enjoy a three-day holiday during the festivities. It is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon every year.

