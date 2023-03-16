Watch! Suniel Shetty with Norwegian dance group 'Quick Style' on 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum'

A video of Suniel Shetty shaking a leg with a Norwegian dance group called Quick Style on the Bollywood actor's song 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum' is doing the rounds on social media. Quick Style took to Instagram, where they shared the video

A video of Suniel Shetty shaking a leg with a Norwegian dance group called Quick Style on the Bollywood actor's song 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum' is doing the rounds on social media.

Quick Style took to Instagram, where they shared the video. In the clip, the group is seen dancing around in their signature hip-hop style and then Suniel is seen joining them in a white shirt paired with blue jeans.

"Felt like we have known him for years, Suniel Shetty," the clip was captioned.

The track is from the 1995 film 'Takkar' and is originally picturised on Suniel and actress Sonali Bendre.

On the work front, Suniel is all set to share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for the third instalment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise.

Quick Style, who are currently in India, had earlier gained the spotlight for dancing to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Kala Chashma' from their 2016 film 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Meanwhile, The group sat down with mid-day.com for an interview and this is what they have to say.

How has Mumbai been treating you?

Amazing! Its been good food, most of all amazing people, everyone is so loving. We feel home, the energy is beautiful

What are you guys most excited about while in the city?

Everything! Last night we took the local train and the people in the train were so nice to us. We started dancing in the train, everything feels like a movie.

You have worked with top global artists but its a wedding song that got you all over Instagram, did that come as a surprise?

That is the most beautiful stage to stand on, first of all. And it was for our friend, brother and partner. To get that opportunity is very rare and once in a lifetime so we are very grateful for having that opportunity. Now its just sharing that energy out.

