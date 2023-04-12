Breaking News
Taapsee Pannu looks like a mermaid as she swims in a saree, watch!

Updated on: 12 April,2023 09:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Taapsee can be seen treading the waters like a mermaid in a bright yellow saree and it is absolutely mesmerzing. Have a look!

Taapsee Pannu looks like a mermaid as she swims in a saree, watch!

Pic/ Taapsee Pannu's Instagram


Known for her captivating roles in critically acclaimed movies like 'Thappad', 'Pink' and so many more, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram feed on Wednesday and dropped a BTS video for her fans. Taapsee can be seen treading the waters like a mermaid in a bright yellow saree and it is absolutely mesmerzing. Have a look!



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)




In the caption, Pannu wrote, "High time mermaid gets a makeover…. #Sareelove #letItFlow #Art @khamkhaphotoartist u the artist !" The caption hints at the photographer, Tejinder Singh Khamka which appears to be a collaboration between the two. Fans can expect a gorgeous string of pictures from Taapsee soon.

Meanwhile, whether or not it could be considered safe for a woman to acquire six-pack abs has long been a discussion in the wellness industry, with most practitioners citing that minimising fat percentage to single digits is often not favourable. But, Taapsee Pannu’s trainer Sujeet Kargutkar disagrees. “A woman’s body fat percentage can be as low as 12, and she can still have a healthy lifestyle. Your menstrual cycle can get adjusted. If you eliminate sugar, gluten and packaged foods, you would [be able to hit] this number,” says the trainer, who got Pannu looking her athletic best ahead of her shoot for a sportswear brand. 

A far cry from the strength training sessions that dominated her regimen, Pannu’s new plan included a mix of cardiovascular activities, yoga, HIIT, and functional training, which were “combined in a way to help her [develop] a fine midriff”. “A woman would want to have the kind of body [that she has built]. It has a feminine touch, and a ripped core. Women don’t want bulky shoulders or visible triceps, because it makes them look manly. I think this is an ideal body for [a woman].” 

