Watch: Vicky Kaushal sits on the floor as Triptii Dimri gets papped at 'Bad Newz' trailer launch

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk and Karan Johar were spotted attending the trailer launch event of their film 'Bad Newz' on Friday

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri (Pics/Yogen Shah)

On Friday, the team of the upcoming film 'Bad Newz' arrived in stylish outfits for the trailer launch of their film. Headlining the event was Vicky Kaushal, who caught the attention of guests with his new eyeball-grabbing hairdo. Dressed in a denim jacket, black pants and stylish black t-shirt, Kaushal set the tone for the evening with his cool sophistication.

Triptii Dimri walked into the event in a jet blue-black dress embellished with glitter work. Her appearance added a touch of glamour and captured the essence of a Bollywood diva.

Ammy Virk, who headlines the Anand Tiwari film with Vicky Kaushal, brought his own charm to the occasion, dressed in a checkered coat paired effortlessly with denim jeans and a crisp white shirt.

The trailer of the comedy film had everyone in splits. The film narrates the story of Triptii Dimri's character getting impregnated by two men at the same time. hilarious situations arise as Ammy and Vicky's characters battle out to be the real father of the to-be-born kids.

While the trailer reflected on the amazing chemistry between the trio, their off screen chemistry was also loved by paparazzi. At the trailer launch event, the paparazzi were busy clicking pictures of the lead actors. As Triptii Dimri was invited to give her solo shots, Vicky Kaushal was seen being the perfect gentleman. The actor sat down on the floor patiently waiting for his turn to get cilcked. As he sat on the floor waiting, he also cheered for Triptii and indicated her to take her time.

This gesture by Vicky won the hearts of netizens.

A rare comedy inspired by true events, Bad Newz explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, heteropaternal superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushall) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Bad Newz trailer was release today. The trailer promises a laughter riot. What caught our eye was Katrina Kaif's poster and Vicky Kaushal being possessive about it.

Backed by a talented ensemble cast, the film is slated for a July 19 release.