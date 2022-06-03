Breaking News
Watch Video: Get ready to see Shah Rukh Khan like never before in Atlee Kumar's 'Jawan'

Putting all the speculations to rest, the film was announced today with a teaser video unit that features Shah Rukh Khan amidst a rugged a backdrop

Red Chillies Entertainment announces JAWAN, a massive action entertainer, starring the megastar Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by director Atlee. The film promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

Known for directing a string of successful blockbuster films in the south like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil to name a few, director Atlee brings his magic to a nation-wide release with the highly anticipated, Jawan. 





