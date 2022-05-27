Breaking News
Article > Watch video! Amaal Mallik: Mum has accepted Handsome as the main child

Updated on: 27 May,2022 12:09 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Meet Amaal and Armaan’s pet dog Handsome Mallik

Amaal Mallik and Handsome


Singer-composer Amaal Mallik introduces mid-day.com to another star from the Malik family, his pet Chow Chow dog, Handsome Malik.

Speaking about how Handsome entered the family, Amaal says, “An amazing thing happened. ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’ released and it did really well! I had my first show in Pune at some small event and I had seen this breed and I wanted one of them. My mum is really scared of animals so I had to find a breed that does not jump and go crazy! He’s a solitude driven dog. He believes he is a king, which he actually is! Handsome Malik was found in Pune, at a friend’s kennel. My mum got very upset and put both of us out of the house!”




Talking about how his mum had a change of heart and fell in love with Handsome, Amaal says, “My mum grew close to him and accepted him as the main child, he’s the bigger brother. My mother makes him wear a tie and suits, fedoras. If we dress him we will get slaps, only mum can dress him!”


