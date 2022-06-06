Watch video! Couple Goals: When Ishitta Arun threatened to jump into a well if Dhruv Ghanekar and his brother didn't marry her, as a child

Ishitta and Dhruv join mid-day.com's Couple Goals

Ishitta and Dhruv/Instagram

Ishitta Arun and Dhruv Ghanekar are the latest couple to feature on mid-day.com's special series 'Couple Goals.' Recalling their love story, Ishitta spilled the beans on a funny incident that happened on the sets of Shyam Benegal's 'Trikal.' The actress who was five years old then, stopped the shoot and threatened to jump into a well if Dhruv and his brother didn't marry her!

Ishitta says, "We have a legendary shot where Dhruv, his brother and I are on a sofa during a party in 'Trikal.' We have that to show our kids. That's how Dhruv broke the ice the first time we went out for dinner as adults. Legend has it that I stopped the shoot and threatened to jump into the well, if Dhruv and his brother didn't get married to me, as a five year old! Now I'm thinking I wish I had asked for a 100 billion dollars on that well, maybe that would happen."

Parents to Amaala and Alaaya now, Ishitta says, "I have three kids, two daughters and a husband. You will hear me correct and remind Dhruv more than I would do to my kids."

Show full article