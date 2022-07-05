Breaking News
Watch Video: 'Galliyan Returns' from 'Ek Villain Returns' is both melodic and nostalgic

Updated on: 05 July,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ek Villain Returns will release worldwide on 29th July 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms

Picture Courtesy: PR


The song 'Galliyan Returns' from 'Ek Villain Returns' will make you nostalgic and also taking care of the melody. Galliyan, the chart-busting number that has remained culturally relevant eight years later too, will be making a comeback in Ek Villain Returns as 'Galliyan Returns'. This will be the very first time in the history of Bollywood that the makers of the song, including director Mohit Suri, singer-composer Ankit Tiwari and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, will be reuniting to recreate the song.




The 'Galliyan' song from the previous part featured Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor and gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens and now fans are eagerly waiting for the new version of the super-hit song.


Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Ek Villain Returns' got a positive response from the audience. The film casts Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri, who also helmed the previous part, and is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms.

