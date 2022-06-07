Breaking News
RS polls: ED opposes pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik for one-day bail, says prisoners don't have voting rights
Iraq, Libya, Malaysia join over a dozen Muslim countries in condemning controversial remarks against Prophet
Mumbai reports 1,242 Covid-19 cases, 83 per cent rise in 24 hours
Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner in Navneet Rana case
Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch Video: Kriti Sanon gets a surprise on the sets of 'Ganapath' as she wins her first Best Actor award

Watch Video: Kriti Sanon gets a surprise on the sets of 'Ganapath' as she wins her first Best Actor award

Updated on: 07 June,2022 09:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The video was shared by the actress herself on her Instagram story and further uploaded by her fan club

Watch Video: Kriti Sanon gets a surprise on the sets of 'Ganapath' as she wins her first Best Actor award

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Kriti Sanon


At the recently concluded IIFA 2022 held at Abu Dhabi, Kriti Sanon won her first Best Actress award for her performance in last year's 'Mimi'. Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a sweet note of gratitude as she captioned it, "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith!"

The actress added, "It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!"




The actress has now received a surprise on the sets of her next film 'Ganapath'. So what exactly was it? The video was shared by Kriti herself on her Instagram story and further uploaded by her fan club. Have a look right here:


Show full article

kriti sanon Mimi IIFA 2022 bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK