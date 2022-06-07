Watch Video: Kriti Sanon gets a surprise on the sets of 'Ganapath' as she wins her first Best Actor award

The video was shared by the actress herself on her Instagram story and further uploaded by her fan club

At the recently concluded IIFA 2022 held at Abu Dhabi, Kriti Sanon won her first Best Actress award for her performance in last year's 'Mimi'. Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a sweet note of gratitude as she captioned it, "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith!"

The actress added, "It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!"

The actress has now received a surprise on the sets of her next film 'Ganapath'. So what exactly was it? The video was shared by Kriti herself on her Instagram story and further uploaded by her fan club. Have a look right here:

