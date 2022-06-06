Breaking News
Watch Video: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia dazzle in the 'Killer' song of 'Nikamma'

Updated on: 06 June,2022 11:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The song stars Abhimanyu in dashing white Kurta- pyjama and Shirley in her lavishing pink lehanga and Shilpa Shetty in a dazzling yellow saree

Picture Courtesy: PR


After the successful chartbuster, Nikamma Title track that is keeping the nation grooving, the makers of Nikamma dropped their another melodious and groovy song - ‘Killer’

It is an upbeat and cheerful song, which will soon become party anthem of the year. The song stars Abhimanyu in dashing white Kurta- pyjama and Shirley in her lavishing pink lehanga and Shilpa Shetty in a dazzling yellow saree. 





