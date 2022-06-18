Breaking News
Watch Video Vidyut Jammwal wins a fans heart as he takes her for a drive in his swanky car

Watch Video: Vidyut Jammwal wins a fan's heart as he takes her for a drive in his swanky car

Updated on: 18 June,2022 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The video has gone viral on social media and fans are really impressed by the action star's gesture

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Vidyut Jammwal


Vidyut Jammwal is currently gearing up for his next action thriller 'Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2' that releases in cinemas on July 8. Recently, the actor stepped out for the promotions when a die-hard fan couldn't keep calm after seeing him in person. 

He surprised one and all when he took the girl for a drive in his wanky Aston Martin DB9 and the video went viral on social media in no time.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


