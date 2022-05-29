‘We are in sync’

Kriti Sanon on reuniting with Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan for Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in Mauritius

The chemistry between them is undeniable, and their social media banter is a proof of that. After their 2019 comedy Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are reuniting for Rohit Dhawan’s directorial venture, Shehzada. Billed as an action-packed musical and family entertainer, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the 2020 hit Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which originally featured Allu Arjun.

Having worked with Aaryan before, the actor believes that she knows her co-star in and out. “I know him well. We are good friends.As co-actors, we have a great give and take and are always in sync. [While] we have great on-screen chemistry, I feel it gets better with every scene.” The duo has already wrapped up a song in Mauritius and will continue shooting till the month of June. “I am hoping to wrap up both Ganapath and Shehzada by mid-June,” says Sanon, adding that she is currently enjoying the vibe on set. “It has been fun collaborating with Rohit and the team. There is a lot of young energy on sets.”

