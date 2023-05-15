'We both come from different worlds': Parineeti Chopra pens note of gratitude after engagement with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement announcement was received with immense love by their fans and well wishers. The couple got engaged in a traditional ceremony on Saturday in the presence of family, and friends

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Pic/Instagram

Hindi film actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. The couple shared pictures from their engagement ceremony on the eve of the ceremony and also posed for the paparazzi in Delhi after their engagement.

Parineeti and Raghav's engagement announcement was received with immense love by their fans and well wishers. On Monday, Parineeti took to her Instagram feed to share a note of gratitude for the same. "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks. particularly on our engagement," she wrote on behalf of her and Raghav.

"We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us," she added.

"A special shout out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us," she wrapped the note.

The engagement ceremony was quite a star-studded affair with several prominent names from the film industry and politics attending the function. Priyanka Chopra, who is the cousin of the bride-to-be flew in from London to take part in the festivities. She was seen in a neon green saree. Chadha's seniors in the Rajya Sabha, both representing West Bengal in the Upper House -- ace Supreme Court advocate and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi with wife, ghazal and Sufi singer Anita Singhvi, and Derek O'Brien, also with wife, Dr Tonuca Basu -- walked in and happily posed for the photographers.