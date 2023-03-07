'We did so good': Masaba Gupta pens birthday note for father Sir Vivian Richards

Masaba Gupta posted a wonderful birthday message for her father, Vivian Richards, as well as some nostalgic photos from her wedding with Satyadeep Misra

Vivian Richards, Masaba Gupta's father and a former cricketer, turned 71 on Tuesday (March 7). To commemorate the occasion, the Masaba Masaba actress posted a beautiful note on Instagram. She also shared a few previously unseen photos from her wedding with Satyadeep Misra.

In the caption, Masaba wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. You did good. WE did so good. And I cannot wait to show you everything I will do next without any fear.” In one of the images, she could be seen hugging her father. The other photo featured the father-daughter duo with Satyadeep. In this picture, their backs were towards the camera.

Masaba takes every opportunity to spend quality time with her father, Vivian Richards. She travelled to Antigua last year to honour the cricket legend's 70th birthday. They held a golf tournament to support healthcare workers on the occasion. Masaba explained that she organised a golf tournament because her father, Viv, preferred the golf course to the cricket field.

She captioned, "To celebrate dad's 70th birthday in Antigua - a golf tournament (where he is happiest after a cricket field) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic." on Instagram.

Masaba married Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony last month which was attended by close friends and family. Vivian travelled from the Caribbean to attend her daughter's wedding. On social media, the fashion designer posted some photographs from her wedding. Her father, Vivian, and mother, actress Neena Gupta, were included in the photographs.

This is Masaba and Satyadeep's second marriage. Earlier, she was married to producer Madhu Mantena for four years, from 2015 to 2019. Satyadeep was married for ten years to actress Aditi Rao Hydari. They got separated in 2013.