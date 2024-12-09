Pushpa 2 has been bringing some much-needed cheer at the box office breaking all previous records. However, the film has left critics largely unimpressed. Previously, Animal and Gadar 2 also faced this pattern? Audience tell what attracts them to such films

Film posters and stills

Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2' was undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated films of the year and naturally it attracted a large audience to the theatres on its release day, December 5. The film registered the highest-ever opening by an Indian film by registering a worldwide gross of Rs 294 cr, that too, on a non-holiday weekday. But soon after the critic reviews poured in and a lot of them did not match with the box office outcome. Reviewers weren’t impressed with the plot of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is there any other picture, whose beginning has no relation to its middle, and the end—which feels so far away, that even as the script had no point/purpose anyway, the film carries on with the end-credits rolling at such top speed, that the others who’ve worked on it simply don’t matter,” writes Mayank Shekhar in his review for Mid-day.

While several critics, more or less, were left unimpressed with the film’s premise and intent, a lot of audience found the film enjoyable and have not relied on just critical acclaim to catch the film in theatres and voluntarily invest four hours plus of their life into this (3h 20m runtime, interval, travel time).

This isn’t the first time that films that have been poorly reviewed by critics have seen a massive collection at the box office. In recent times, films like 'Animal', 'Gadar 2' and 'Kabir Singh' saw a similar fate. Films with heavy visual language including violence and massy dialogues have always found it audience and the reason is not just restricted to the star performing on screen.

So, what really appeals audience to films with heavy visual language?

While the problems of such films have been discussed online, there is also a large section of the audience who have thoroughly enjoyed these films.

Pawan Sharma, 29, a Mumbai-based VFX editor, found ‘Kabir Singh’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani quite appealing. The film, a remake of the Telugu movie ‘Arjun Reddy’ did wonders at the box office but at the same time stirred discussion and debate around toxic masculinity and the portrayal of violence against women on screen.

Talking about what appealed to him about the film, Sharma shares, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction was very raw at that time and we got something fresh to watch. Shahid was also facing a dry spell at the box office until Kabir Singh. I think Shahid used all that anger and channelised it very well through his character. That is Kabir Singh,” Sharma said lauding the technical brilliance of the film in departments such as sound, cinematography, editing, and music.

Alekha Menon, 28, based in Thrissur, enjoyed both ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ and the appeal for her was largely the film’s music. “The powerful performances by Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor drew me into their complex, flawed characters, making it impossible to look away. Coupled with the soulful music that underscored every moment, the film offered a much-needed escape from reality. It was a cinematic experience that balanced intensity with vulnerability, showcasing both the chaos and beauty of self-destructive love.”

After Kabir Singh, all eyes were on Vanga's second outing in Hindi 'Animal' which promised to be very violent. While it once again triggered conversations on depiction of violence and portrayal of women, it also broke box office records.

Mumbai-based Vishnu Prasad, 29, who is a marketing professional was among those who thoroughly enjoyed the film despite its 3 hour 20 min runtime. “The director's craft is pretty solid. Ranbir was an absolute beast and owned the role. The interval fight scene was cinematic glory.”

“Even if 10 minutes of the problematic portrayal of female characters were removed, the film holds substance and cinematic brilliance,” says Devika, a film industry professional.

Similarly, 'Pushpa 2' despite critics pointing out the flaws in the storyline and intent, audiences have loved the film for its glorious moments that give movie-goers the absolute big screen experience.

Impact of films on audience

Dr Sonal Anand, a psychiatrist based in Mumbai, feels that reduced attention span can also be a reason that contributes to the masses enjoying such films. “Cultural authenticity, emphasis on local culture or watching something common in one’s childhood but not now can make these movies more enjoyable. Attention span of the audience has reduced in general and even while watching movies most of the audience is distracted ( mostly with their own phones ); so the audience enjoys something that doesn’t interrupt their flow and which at the same time has a captivating photographic value."

Mental health researchers and workers are worried about how depicting violence can lead to increased violence-related incidences in real life as well. 'Desensitisation to violence is the major cause of concern. But it’s not just the movies that depict violence. Even video games that young children play on a daily basis are doing the same. There are many other day-to-day examples like popular songs, use of phrases like 'I want to kill that person' to describe simple hatred at times that can have an impact on impressionable minds," adds Dr Anand.

"Most people enjoy these larger-than-life dialogues as a means of escapism / increase their own self-confidence or sometimes even to impress others or even bully them. Today maybe some people could get influenced by what they watch depending on their mental health status," she concludes.