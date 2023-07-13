'What Jhumka': Pritam reveals Arijit wanted to sing original lyrics but Amitabh disagreed; turns to audience for solution

What Jhumka: After the release of the second song from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Pritam took to his social media handle and shared the story behind using the melody and lyrics of 'Jhumka Gira Re'

The second song from Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was released on Wednesday. The song titled 'What Jhumka' features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh grooving to the energetic number. The song uses the melody of the hit song 'Jhumka Gira Re' from the 1966 film 'Mera Saaya'.

While people have had strong opinions regarding remix and remakes of classic Hindi songs 'What Jhumka' only uses the melody of the original song and part of the lyrics towards the end of the song. After the release of the song, music composer Pritam took to his Twitter handle to share why they have used the music from film of the 60s and 70s. "Karan has a very strong sense of music and knows exactly what he wants. For the Rocky and Rani background soundscapes, we decided to use 60s and 70s film music. In fact, the entire film is an homage to those great musicians and great songs—the music both of us have grown up with. This goes perfectly with the script and setup of the movie. Also, Saregama coming in as the music label and having the biggest catalogue of old film music made this dream of having a lot of retro re-invention in the film a cake walk," he wrote.

Elaborating on the song 'What Jhumka', he said, "The song "What Jhumka" is an extension of that homage to one of our favourite songs, "Jhumka Gira Re," by Madan Mohan Ji, Asha Bhosle Ji, and Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. Besides, it’s an honour to be able to put my name beside Madan Mohan Ji's name in the credits! The initial idea in the shoot mix was to use only the instrumental melody of the song for the shoot (thus there’s no lip sync by Ranveer in the hook), but later Arijit really wanted to sing the actual song in the end, and I really liked the idea."

"Amitabh doesn’t agree, and he wants only the instrumental as a hook, and we’re still fighting. So how do you feel? Should we just keep the "Jhumka Gira Re" melody instrumental, or do you like the lyrics at the end?," he added putting the choice on the audience.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Dada, this version is completely fine. Arijit da singing the OG "Jhumka Gira Re" part just adds to the homage, especially to the legendary singers. As you said in the "Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi" song's making video, "Ekdom thik ache, Haath dibi nh"."

"That Voice Note in the Last Jhumka gira re is Awesome.. Love it Like it," wrote another user.

Another user advised to remove Ranveer's rap portion. "Lyrics at the end sounds good but ranveer sounds awful in rap portion pls change it."

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released in theatres on July 28.