What’s for breakfast Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh?

Eggs, seeds and super-foods appear to be top favourites among celebrity nutritionists when it comes to preparing the first meal for their clients

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s trainer and nutritionist Maahek Nair gives her a variety of options to pick from. “She begins the day with an amla shot, which promotes immune functions and is a great anti-oxidant that is loaded with vitamin C. It is a good way to start the day.

For breakfast, she may either have a slice of sour-dough or gluten-free bread, sliced avocado, and a cup of almond masala chai or black coffee. This is a complete meal, comprising an adequate amount of carbs, fats, and protein. Else, she may have a smoothie bowl consisting of plant-based milk, avocado, açai, and berries topped with nuts and hemp seeds. These foods are loaded with antioxidants, are nutrient-dense, and are easy to carry around and consume.”

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer Shivoham reveals that he consumes 200 grams of carbs on the days that he trains, so that he has sufficient energy to pull off the routine. He also consumes 150-180 grams of protein each day, and, currently, has only minimal amounts of fat.

“We are focusing on his carbs and protein intake at the moment. We don’t need to add extra fat since he has enough carbs in his diet. His breakfast varies, and depends on when he trains, and shoots. It also depends on how many times he trains in a day. His breakfast usually comprises oats mush with berries or fruits, oats or rajgira pancakes with fruits, and nut butter, scrambled eggs, caviar, two sour-dough toasts. When he isn’t consuming carbs, he will also have egg whites and avocados.”

Shefali Zariwala

My breakfast has been the same for many years. I have carbs, protein and healthy fats at breakfast. It comprises three egg whites, two slices of bread, and five nuts, which provide the required fats. On certain days, I may have quinoa upma, or multi-grain rotis as carbs, and may experiment with low-fat paneer recipes to [match my protein intake]. I love cheese, and have half a cube of it every day.

Urvashi Rautela

Nutritionist Shweta Shah ensures that Rautela commences her day with celery and cucumber juice because “she has a tendency to retain water”. “We also add kari patta to it. Given that she is on intermittent fasting, she breaks her fast with a banana. Her first meal is her lunch, which comprises paneer and a protein shake. We need her to up her protein intake because she is on a vegetarian meal plan currently. Right now, given certain commitments, she isn’t consuming [carbs] like roti,” she says.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh says she adjusts her breakfast in accordance with her fitness routine. “I may have a smoothie comprising pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, blueberries, and cinnamon. If I feel hungry before lunch, I’ll have eggs. If I have had an intense training session, I will have an avocado toast with scrambled eggs.”

Her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal adds, “Bananas act as a glycogen replenisher, and are essential because her breakfast is also her post-workout meal. Flax seeds provide fibre, cinnamon is an anti-oxidant, and nutmeg powder is anti-inflammatory. We also add whey isolate. It is not a heavy meal, so anyone consuming this would feel hungry at lunch time, which will enable them to subsequently have a wholesome meal.”

Karan Wahi

I have an omelette comprising four eggs, a slice of brown bread, fresh orange juice, banana, watermelons, and baked beans. I also consume a protein shake.

I prefer to have a heavy breakfast as it keeps me going through the day and helps me start my day with ample energy. Most of my carb-loading happens in the morning.

