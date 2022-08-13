Chia goodness

Here are some ways in which you can include the much-loved chia seeds in your everyday life

Image for representational purpose only.

Oval in shape with black and white spots over them, chia seeds are edible and packed with nutritional benefits. They are most often consumed in the West and contain quercetin, an antioxidant that reduces the risk of developing health issues, including heart disease. Additionally, they are high in fibre, which lowers high blood pressure by lowering the risk of cardiac issues. Let’s look at the different ways these seeds can be useful to us.

Nutritional benefits

Chia seeds have been known for their health benefits for years and are rich in antioxidants, minerals, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, which help promote heart health, support strong bones, aid with weight loss and improve blood sugar control.

Drink it up

The easiest way to consume chia is by simply soaking them in a glass of water for 20 to 30 minutes before serving with your preferred fruit or just squeeze in lime. You can also add soaked chia seeds to any of your smoothies to increase the nutritional value. If experimenting interests you, you can also add it to your lemonade and check it out.

Mood for food

There are several ways to incorporate chia into your regular diet if you're wondering how. You can add chia seeds to your pudding, cookies, pancakes, and cakes or sprinkle them over your bowl of cereals or salads. You can even make chia crackers and even use it as an egg substitute.

Chia's got your back

Chia seeds are a wonderful place to start if your child has some tastebud trouble, as they don't have much flavour and won't interfere with the meal's flavour. They will also make way for nutrition in the tummy. The protein and fibre in these seeds might help you better regulate your hunger and maintain a steady level of energy between meals.