What's new on OTT: Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

Ajay Devgan's Bholaa and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya have released on OTT this week

Get ready for an exciting lineup of new web series and movies as the last week of May, 2023, brings a batch of fresh releases on various OTT platforms. From Netflix and Disney+Hotstar to Prime Video, MX Player, ShemarooMe, and more, there's a diverse range of content to suit every taste, including thrillers, comedies, dramas, suspenseful tales, and action-packed adventures. Read on for our pick of the best of the content on OTT.

Bholaa (Amazon Prime Video)

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa is streaming on Prime Video, and it promises an exhilarating cinematic experience. The action-thriller film brings together powerhouse performances, heartwarming storytelling, and thrilling action sequences. One of the major highlights of Bholaa is the dynamic on-screen pairing of Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Known for their remarkable cat and mouse chemistry in previous collaborations, this talented duo bring their A-game to deliver captivating performances. Their charisma and acting prowess make for a compelling watch that keeps you engaged throughout the film.

Bholaa goes beyond being just an action-packed film; it also has a heartwarming story at its core. The narrative also explores the emotional journey of Bholaa, a former convict who is released after a decade in prison. His sole desire is to reunite with his long-lost daughter. This touching story of father-daughter, forms the emotional backbone of the film. Through their journey, Bholaa explores the themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption, making it a truly heartrending cinematic experience.

Bhediya (JioCinema)

Another exciting Hindi film that has released on OTT today is Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Set amidst the breathtaking jungles of Arunachal Pradesh, Bhediya follows the journey of Bhaskar, a man who undergoes a startling transformation after being bitten by a legendary wolf. As he starts turning into the very creature that bit him, Bhaskar embarks on a thrilling quest alongside his eclectic group of friends. Filled with unexpected twists and uproarious moments, the film takes us on an adventure brimming with laughter and surprises. Together, they navigate through challenges, seeking solutions to reverse Bhaskar's extraordinary predicament. Get ready for a wild ride of friendship, mystery, and fantastical transformations with Bhediya on JioCinema from 26th May, 2023.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (ZEE5)

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is an intense courtroom drama based on true events. Manoj Bajpayee portrays lawyer PC Solanki, who fearlessly confronts a powerful godman accused of sexually abusing a minor girl. The film chronicles the gripping journey of lawyer PC Solanki throughout the five-year trial. With unwavering determination and unwavering faith, he fights for truth and ultimately achieves justice for the victim. This power-packed film showcases the rollercoaster life of a lawyer who stays committed to his principles, overcoming challenges to ensure justice prevails. The film was released on May 23.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (ZEE5)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a delightful comedy set to release on ZEE5 on 26th May, 2023. Salman Khan plays a determined protagonist who takes it upon himself to fight crime and bring positive change to the world. In an effort to bring joy into his life, his younger brothers arrange for him to meet a woman who bears a striking resemblance to his ex-girlfriend. What follows is a hilarious cross-country adventure, filled with unexpected revelations and comedic situations. As they journey together, secrets are unraveled, and laughter ensues, making for an entertaining and light-hearted comedy. With a perfect blend of humor and heart, Salman and his brothers discover the true essence of love, friendship, and the pursuit of a brighter future.

City of Dreams Season 3 (Disney Plus Hotstar)

The highly-anticipated third season of City of Dreams arrives on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 26. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series delves into the intense family feud within the Gaikwad family, sparked by an assassination attempt on a controversial political figure. With an ensemble cast featuring Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, and Rannvijay Singha, the new season revolves around the efforts of Ameya Gaikwad (Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Bapat) as they unite to safeguard their family's legacy from rivals and external threats.