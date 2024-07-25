The video shows Priyanka in a car with damp hair, as if she just got out of the shower. She filmed herself looking tired, rubbing her face

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is feeling worn out after a busy filming schedule in Australia for her new movie, "The Bluff." On Thursday, she posted a video on Instagram showing herself looking tired after work. Her fans are sending her supportive messages.

The video shows Priyanka in a car with damp hair, as if she just got out of the shower. She filmed herself looking tired, rubbing her face, but still managing to keep a soft smile. She captioned the video, “Just feeling it today #staymotivated.”

Even Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas, seemed to show his support in a subtle way. He posted an old photo of the two of them from a photoshoot and captioned it, “Damn.”

Fans worry for Priyanka Chopra's mental health:

About Priyanka Chopra recently

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting her next movie 'Bluff,' recently shared a glimpse of homemade food made by her mother. Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Priyanka shared a picture showing a bowl of palak paneer and a plate of naan.

Along with the picture, the 'Barfi' actor wrote, "When you come home to mom after a long day's shoot," followed by a red-heart eye emoji, and tagged her mother @drmadhuakhourichopra.

Priyanka recently spent time on a cruise in Queensland, Australia, where she enjoyed whale watching with her mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie.

The 'Desi Girl' posted a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram and wrote, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren!."

The mother-daughter duo could be seen enjoying watching whales and posing for cameras on the cruise. Priyanka was seen donning a purple shirt teamed with matching pants, a black t-shirt and crop top. Malti was dressed in flowery jacket and sported two ponies.

On the work front:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. The film has been produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

