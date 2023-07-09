Zohra Sehgal Death Anniversary 2023: Amitabh Bachchan remembers his 'Cheeni Kum' co-star

Zohra Sehgal and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Cheeni Kum

Listen to this article When Amitabh Bachchan called the late Zohra Sehgal an 'incredible grand young lady' x 00:00

Zohra Sehgal was one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema. Today's generation might largely recall her as the loving grandmother in the movies. Born on April 27, 1912, she is one of the first female actors in Indian cinema. She passed away at the age of 102 in 2014. Her presence was enough to light up any scene.

During her time in the industry, Shegla has played several roles and has shared screen space with many talented artists. She played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's father in 'Cheeni Kum' directed by Balki. On her birth anniversary this year, Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to remember Zohra Sehgal. Big B shared a picture of her and he wrote, “I saw her perform on stage when I was in School...and then to work with her in Film... never imagined or dreamt .. what an incredible Grand YOUNG Lady! #ZohraSehgal”.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The actress had played a chilled-out mother to Big B's character in the critically acclaimed 2007 film "Cheeni Kum", but his memories of her go way back in time, when he was a child. She is the most incredible woman I have ever met and one of the finest actresses I have ever seen,' filmmaker R. Balki said in a 2012 interview.

Once earlier, Amitabh had shared how he had met Zohra as a child when she visited his hometown Allahabad. "My family has a special relationship with Zohra Sehgal. Zohraji used to work with Prithvi Raj Kapoor in Prithvi Theatre. Prithvi Raj Kapoor had a cordial relationship with my father and whenever the Prithvi group visited Allahabad, we used to meet Zohraji," he had said before the actress turned 100 in 2012.

The actress' zest for life and charm continues to inspire generations. A tireless performer, she used to stay in New Delhi with her daughter, renowned Odissi danseuse Kiran Sehgal.