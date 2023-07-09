Zohra Sehgal Death Anniversary 2023: On her 9th death anniversary, we remember the legendary actress and theatre artist and her legacy on the contemporary Indian arts

Zohra Sehgal, an iconic figure in the world of theatre and film, had an illustrious career spanning over seven decades. Known for her agelessness and timeless charm, she continues to inspire generations even after her passing at the age of 102 in 2014. On her 9th death anniversary, we remember the legendary actress and her legacy on the contemporary Indian arts.

Zohra Sehgal received numerous accolades throughout her life. She was honored with the title of "Laadli of the Century" by the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF)-Laadli Media Awards. Her fans and well-wishers often referred to her as a "tireless performer," recognizing her unwavering dedication to her craft.

The documentary "Zohra Sehgal: An Interview 2012," featuring an extensive interview with the actress and old family photos, beautifully captures her 70-year professional journey. It showcases how she remained spirited and full of life, defying the limitations of age.

On her 100th birthday, Zohra Sehgal's first official biography, titled "Zohra Sehgal: Fatty" and written by her daughter Kiran Segal, was released, shedding light on the remarkable life and career of this extraordinary woman.

Zohra Sehgal, born on April 27, 1912, in Saharanpur, United Provinces, chose a career in dance over marriage after graduating from Lahore's Queen Mary College. She began her journey in showbiz by joining Uday Shankar's dance troupe in 1935. She later taught dance in Almora and met her husband, painter and dancer Kameshwar Sehgal. Subsequently, she ventured into dramatics with the Prithvi Theatre in 1945, working with them for 14 years and becoming associated with the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA).

Zohra Sehgal's foray into films was equally fascinating. Regarded as a doyenne of Indian theatre, she appeared in over 20 films throughout her career. Notably, she worked with four generations of the illustrious Kapoor family, from Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and finally Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she shared the screen in her last movie, "Saawariya," coincidentally marking his debut.

Her association with Prithvi Theatres had a profound impact on her life, and she credited Prithviraj Kapoor for shaping her artistic journey. Zohra Sehgal's memorable appearances in films such as "Bhaji on the Beach" (1992), "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," "Bend It Like Beckham" (2002), "Dil Se..." (1998), and "Cheeni Kum" (2007) earned her widespread acclaim.

Zohra Sehgal was among the first Indians to experience international recognition. In the mid-1960s, she starred in an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's "The Rescue of Pluffles" and later hosted episodes of the television series "Padosi." While in London, she featured in James Ivory's film "The Courtesans of Bombay" in 1982, marking the beginning of her international career. She went on to appear in TV series such as "The Jewel in the Crown," "My Beautiful Launderette," "Tandoori Nights," and "Never Say Die."

In the 1990s, Zohra Sehgal returned to India at the age of around 80. Despite her age, she continued to pursue her passion for acting, refusing to retire from the entertainment industry. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who directed her in "Hum Dil..." and "Saawariya," described her as an unstoppable force. "To call her a livewire is an understatement," he said.

In addition to her film and television work, Zohra Sehgal featured in the popular series "Amma and Family" and secured roles in major Bollywood productions. Her love for acting was unmatched, and she rarely turned down any role, even if it wasn't remarkable. In an interview with IBN Live, she had once stated that acting and her family were the only things she enjoyed, emphasizing her dedication to her craft.

Zohra Sehgal's remarkable contributions to the arts were recognized with several prestigious awards. She received the Padma Shri in 1998, followed by the Kalidas Samman in 2001 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2004. In 2010, she was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, one of India's highest civilian honors.

Towards the end of her life, Zohra Sehgal faced age-related health issues. She requested a ground-floor government accommodation under the artiste quota from the union culture ministry and the urban development ministry when she was 101 years old, but her request was denied.

Zohra Sehgal's extraordinary journey and her indomitable spirit serve as an inspiration for generations to come. Her legacy as an actress and a remarkable individual continues to shine brightly in the hearts of people worldwide.