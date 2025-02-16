Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia recalled his shooting days with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan during the 2005 action thriller Ek Ajnabee when he took the latter to a strip club in Bangkok

Amitabh Bachchan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article When Amitabh Bachchan was 'mind blown' after visiting a strip club named Exotic P***y in Bangkok x 00:00

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, who is known for films like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istaanbul, and Haseena Parkar to name a few recalled his shooting days with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan during the 2005 action thriller Ek Ajnabee. Apoorva spoke about the time he visited a strip club in Bangkok with Big B.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan’s visit to a strip club in Bangkok

While speaking on Friday Talkies, Apoorva Lakhia spoke about the time Amitabh Bachchan asked the filmmaker to show him around Bangkok. He recalled, “I said, ‘Sir, this is Patpong, there are live shows here if I take you, there will be riots. He said, ‘No, we will go’. So, I said let’s go.”

The duo along with other cast members such as Arjun Rampal, Vikram Chatwal, Perizaad Zorabian, and Bunty Walia visited a red-light district.

Apoorva added, “Amit ji was wearing a shirt which was buttoned down (almost the whole way) and he was wearing a Thai dhoti-like thing. He is walking in Patpong and we are going to this place called Exotic Pu**y, which was the name of the club where all these shows happen. And Amit ji had never seen such a show. So imagine, we went with Amit ji for the show, and the Indians there went crazy. He was walking as if he was in Juhu."

He concluded by stating that Amitabh Bachchan called the show “mind-blowing". The group returned from their wild night around 2:30-3 in the morning.

For those unversed, Ek Ajnabee is a remake of Tony Scott's Man on Fire, a film based on a novel of the same name. Big B played the role of Col. Suryaveer "Surya" Singh. The film also featured cameos by Abhishek Bachchan, Lara Dutta, and Sanjay Dutt.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan', with Rajinikanth, was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Last year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani were also part of the film.