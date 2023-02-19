Breaking News
When inspiration strikes

Updated on: 19 February,2023 03:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Set to begin prep for his second directorial venture, Chandan Roy Sanyal on juggling acting and direction

Chandan Roy Sanyal


Chandan Roy Sanyal has no time to spare. The actor, who turned director and co-producer with Suzie Q, has started prep for his second directorial venture titled, The Playback Singer. The musical period love story sees the actor essaying the role of a struggling and lovelorn singer. “The story is set in the ‘90s, when Hindi cinema music was booming with the [voices of] Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Kavitha Krishnamurty. “It is a part of my growing-up years, and I wanted to bring back the bygone era,” says Sanyal of the film that is set to go on the floor by year-end.


Talking about his wrapping up the psychological thriller—Suzie Q, he reveals that the Prakash Jha-starrer is “a dark comedy about a murderer who blackmails her own ex-husband for money.” Sanyal claims that juggling acting and direction is a “fun thing” to do. “It never feels like a burden. The planning of a film is exciting. Also, I’ve been inspired by prolific actors like Charlie Chaplin, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Woody Allen, and others who found expression in directing movies.”


