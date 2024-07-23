Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India over alleged availability of explicit content and accessibility to minors on the platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > When Kabir Khan revealed Irrfan Khans reaction to Nawazuddin Siddiqui performance

When Kabir Khan revealed Irrfan Khan's reaction to Nawazuddin Siddiqui performance

Updated on: 23 July,2024 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Filmmaker Kabir Khan had once revealed how Irrfan Khan reacted upon seeing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance on the sets of the 2009 film 'New York'

When Kabir Khan revealed Irrfan Khan's reaction to Nawazuddin Siddiqui performance

Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Listen to this article
When Kabir Khan revealed Irrfan Khan's reaction to Nawazuddin Siddiqui performance
x
00:00

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey in cinema has been defined by his remarkable versatility and outstanding performances, establishing him as a stalwart actor. His fans' unwavering love and admiration for him are unmatched. With a diverse filmography and memorable cameo appearances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has undoubtedly carved his niche as one of the finest and most refined actors of his generation.


We recently came across an old interview of Kabir Khan where he got nostalgic while remembering an incident from the set of his 2009 film New York. Irrfan Khan had praised Nawazuddin for his performance in the film. Kabir Khan shared how Nawaz’s performance had brought tears to Irrfan’s eyes, and everyone on the set kept praising Nawaz for his shot. He said, “Ali Abbas Zafar was my assistant (director) on New York. He showed me Nawazuddin’s audition. I said do anything, but we have to get this guy.”



Kabir further added, “It’s a non-stop 3-4 minute take, and I never did another take because when I said cut, some of the people in the crew were crying, and some of them were clapping. I remember Irrfan walking in half an hour later, and he said everyone’s talking about Nawaz’s performance.”


“It was quite an intense scene, and Nawaz just did it in one shot, which proves what an impactful and method actor he is. He is simply natural. Delivering a scene that is 3-4 minutes nonstop and intense doesn't come easy, but that is what Nawaz is all about, an actor par excellence.”

“Everyone was spellbound by his acting chops and his caliber of just nailing a scene,” Kabir Khan revealed. The actor played Zilgai in New York, a man who was arrested after 9/11 on suspicion and tortured while in custody. He is eventually freed but is left scarred by the events.

The director also added, “I took Irrfan to the monitor, and I played it, and as he was watching it, tears were streaming down Irrfan’s face. He went and hugged Nawaz.”

The day ended with Irrfan Khan hugging Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his phenomenal acting, and well, this has made our day.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's versatility as an actor is well-documented, with a portfolio that spans various genres and memorable characters. From his gripping role in Sacred Games to his critically acclaimed performance in Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Nawazuddin has consistently delivered excellence. His recent film, Rautu  Ka Raaz , further showcases his ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters, solidifying his reputation as one of the industry's most talented and versatile actors.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

irrfan khan nawazuddin siddiqui kabir khan Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK