When Kabir Khan revealed Irrfan Khan's reaction to Nawazuddin Siddiqui performance

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey in cinema has been defined by his remarkable versatility and outstanding performances, establishing him as a stalwart actor. His fans' unwavering love and admiration for him are unmatched. With a diverse filmography and memorable cameo appearances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has undoubtedly carved his niche as one of the finest and most refined actors of his generation.

We recently came across an old interview of Kabir Khan where he got nostalgic while remembering an incident from the set of his 2009 film New York. Irrfan Khan had praised Nawazuddin for his performance in the film. Kabir Khan shared how Nawaz’s performance had brought tears to Irrfan’s eyes, and everyone on the set kept praising Nawaz for his shot. He said, “Ali Abbas Zafar was my assistant (director) on New York. He showed me Nawazuddin’s audition. I said do anything, but we have to get this guy.”

Kabir further added, “It’s a non-stop 3-4 minute take, and I never did another take because when I said cut, some of the people in the crew were crying, and some of them were clapping. I remember Irrfan walking in half an hour later, and he said everyone’s talking about Nawaz’s performance.”

“It was quite an intense scene, and Nawaz just did it in one shot, which proves what an impactful and method actor he is. He is simply natural. Delivering a scene that is 3-4 minutes nonstop and intense doesn't come easy, but that is what Nawaz is all about, an actor par excellence.”

“Everyone was spellbound by his acting chops and his caliber of just nailing a scene,” Kabir Khan revealed. The actor played Zilgai in New York, a man who was arrested after 9/11 on suspicion and tortured while in custody. He is eventually freed but is left scarred by the events.

The director also added, “I took Irrfan to the monitor, and I played it, and as he was watching it, tears were streaming down Irrfan’s face. He went and hugged Nawaz.”

The day ended with Irrfan Khan hugging Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his phenomenal acting, and well, this has made our day.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's versatility as an actor is well-documented, with a portfolio that spans various genres and memorable characters. From his gripping role in Sacred Games to his critically acclaimed performance in Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Nawazuddin has consistently delivered excellence. His recent film, Rautu Ka Raaz , further showcases his ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters, solidifying his reputation as one of the industry's most talented and versatile actors.