Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > When Ratan Tata revealed how a beach walk with Simi Garewal helped clear his mind

When Ratan Tata revealed how a beach walk with Simi Garewal helped clear his mind

Updated on: 11 October,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Ratan Tata and Simi Garewal were romantically involved at one point in time. In fact, the actress had revealed that they were set to tie the knot but the destiny had other plans

When Ratan Tata revealed how a beach walk with Simi Garewal helped clear his mind

Simi Garewal and Ratan Tata. Picture Courtesy/Instagram account

Listen to this article
When Ratan Tata revealed how a beach walk with Simi Garewal helped clear his mind
x
00:00

Padma Vibhushan awardee, Ratan Tata has left a huge legacy behind himself and a deep impact on the nation.


Tata was one of the foremost industrialist forces of India who put the nation on the path of progress. A colossal volume of work made him a loner in the later phase of life but he did cherish the little joys of life. One of them was his romantic walk on the beach with actress Simi Garewal


Recollecting one such moment, he told actress Simi Garewal on her chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ how he once walked on a beach with her, and the tranquillity of the moment helped him clear his mind of all the work related stuff. His words cemented his stature of a towering personality who looked at life through a very basic lens devoid of any colour.


Ratan Tata and Simi Garewal were romantically involved at one point in time. In fact, the actress had revealed that they were set to tie the knot but the destiny had other plans.

Ratan Tata was the son of Naval Tata, who was adopted by Ratanji Tata. Ratanji Tata was the son of Jamshedji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group.

Ratan Tata defined the landscape of modern industrial advancement in India. His empire extended from metals to hospitality, FMCG, lifestyle, telecom, infrastructure, aerospace and technology.

He was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India. He had previously received the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour, in 2000.

He joined Tata group in 1961, and later succeeded J. R. D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons upon the latter's retirement in 1991. During his tenure, the Tata Group acquired Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, in an attempt to turn Tata from a largely India-centric group into a global business.

The Indian film industry along with people from different walks of life are mourning the demise of Ratan Tata who left for his heavenly abode on October 9. There have been calls for him to be posthumously feted with the title of Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the Republic of India

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Simi Garewal ratan tata bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK