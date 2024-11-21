An old video of Raveena telling how her unwavering honesty and inclination to fight for what she believes in could make politics a dangerous space for her

Raveena Tandon. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Raveena Tandon: 'The day I enter politics, someone will shoot me' x 00:00

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon once spoke about why she has no intentions of entering politics. Known for her bold and outspoken nature, the actress admitted that her honesty and inability to tolerate wrongdoing would make survival in politics challenging. An old video of Raveena telling how her unwavering honesty and inclination to fight for what she believes in could make politics a dangerous space for her.

In the clip that is doing the rounds on social media, the 'Patna Shukla' actress could be heard saying, “The day I enter politics, someone will shoot me. Because I can't turn truth into lies. It becomes difficult for me as whatever I dislike reflects on my face, and then I start fighting for it. In today's world, honesty is perhaps not the best policy. That's why whenever someone asks me to join politics, I say I'll be assassinated very soon. It will be difficult.”

In 2022, Tandon, during an interactive session on X, was asked if she had any plans to join politics.

The actress replied, "Never say never." Raveena went on to mention that there was a time when she seriously considered entering politics. The 'Mohra' actress revealed that she had received offers for political seats across various regions, including West Bengal, Punjab, and Mumbai. However, she ultimately declined these opportunities, admitting that she wasn’t fully prepared to take on the responsibilities at that point in her life.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon made her debut with the hit film "Patthar Ke Phool" in 1991. She is known for her performances in films like "Mohra", "Dilwale", "Aatish", and "Laadla", all of which were among the highest-grossing films of the year.

She was last seen in the role of a lawyer in "Patna Shuklla". She also featured in the movie "Ghudchadi" alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman with the film "Azaad" directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

