Updated on: 17 December,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

In a throwback interview, the ‘Mohra’ actress, while addressing the media, shared her thoughts on what drives her as an actor

Raveena Tandon. Pic/Yogen Shah

An old video of actress Raveena Tandon playfully bantering with the paparazzi and quipping, "Bhut saste mai chor diya meko," has recently resurfaced online. 


In a throwback interview, the ‘Mohra’ actress, while addressing the media, shared her thoughts on what drives her as an actor.


In a clip currently making rounds on social media, Raveena can be heard saying to the media persons, “Bhaiya, please hold this for him. Thank you, Sir. No, let everyone roll first. Everyone is standing still; no one is rolling. Sir, are you ready? Okay, everyone is rolling.”


When asked about her roles, she revealed, “You’ve asked me 50 times about my role in different films, and every time I say the same thing—I can’t reveal the role. But one thing I can share is that nowadays, I’ve started taking on roles that challenge me as an actor. I look for roles that genuinely excites me.”

Despite her professional insight, she maintained her trademark humour, joking, “By the way, you could have asked me to say Happy Diwali, Happy New Year, or Merry Christmas… Nahi, are saste mein chhod diya tumne mujhe!”

On the work front, the National Award-winning actress rose to prominence as the leading lady in blockbuster action films such as “Dilwale”, “Mohra,” “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi”, and “Ziddi.”

She teamed up with Govinda for several hit comedies, including, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” “Dulhe Raja,” and “Anari No.1.”

Venturing beyond her comedic roles, Tandon delivered impactful performances in the crime dramas “Ghulam-E-Mustafa” and “Shool.”

After a hiatus, Raveena made a comeback in 2017 with the thriller “Maatr,” earning acclaim for her performance. She further impressed audiences with her lead role in the Netflix crime thriller series “Aranyak.” In 2022, she appeared in her highest-grossing film to date, Yash starrer “K.G.F: Chapter 2.

