Actress Raveena Tandon was in for a sweet surprise when she went to attend the Mumbai concert of Bryan Adams. A group of Bollywood fans sang Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare for her

Actress Raveena Tandon attended Bryan Adams’ concert in Mumbai on Friday evening. The actress shared pictures and video from her time at the concert on her Instagram feed. She also shared a video of how some Bollywood fans at the concert sang one of her popular songs and surprised her.

Raveena shared a slew of images and videos on her Instagram from the concert. She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared how this gig allowed her to relive her days from the college as she was working insane shifts during her college.

In one of the videos, a group of people can be heard singing 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' while dedicating it to the actress.

She wrote, “A night with #bryanadams . And how I love my Mumbaikars , went down to enjoy the real feel of being in the midst , only to hear a welcoming ankhiyon se goli maare! Hahahha . Love you my Mumbai folks. Having missed concerts that I always wanted to go to in all my days of college as I was already working insane erratic hours on my shoots. Now Making up for lost years (sic)”.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also attended the concert. She also shared pictures from the event, and was seen donning a T-shirt from Bryan Adams in Singapore.

She wrote, “Young and wild and free. Find a bigger fan of @bryanadams than me Wearing my T-shirt from his concert in Singapore, March 2023”.

About Bryan Adams's Mumbai concert

Bryan Adams has been touring India a spart of his 'So Happy It Hurts' tour. He perfomed four concerts in the country in the past five days. In umbai, he started his act with his 1984 chartbuster Somebody. The 65-year-old went on the belt out 24 songs, which included some of his biggest hits such as 18 til I die, Please Forgive Me, Summer of 69, Shine A Light, Let’s Make a Night to Remember and Here I Am.

One of the key highlights of the act was his tribute to his late friend, singer Tina Turner. Before singing their duet It’s Only Love, he said, “We lost her last year. While it was a huge loss to the world of music, it was a personal loss for me. She was such a beautiful soul. She helped me so much in my career in my younger days. She meant so much to me.”