Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Raveena Tandons fans sing Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare for her at Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai watch

Raveena Tandon's fans sing 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' for her at Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai, watch

Updated on: 14 December,2024 02:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actress Raveena Tandon was in for a sweet surprise when she went to attend the Mumbai concert of Bryan Adams. A group of Bollywood fans sang Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare for her

Raveena Tandon's fans sing 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' for her at Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai, watch

Raveena Tandon

Listen to this article
Raveena Tandon's fans sing 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' for her at Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai, watch
x
00:00

Actress Raveena Tandon attended Bryan Adams’ concert in Mumbai on Friday evening. The actress shared pictures and video from her time at the concert on her Instagram feed. She also shared a video of how some  Bollywood fans at the concert sang one of her popular songs and surprised her. 


Raveena shared a slew of images and videos on her Instagram from the concert. She also penned a long note in the caption, and shared how this gig allowed her to relive her days from the college as she was working insane shifts during her college.


In one of the videos, a group of people can be heard singing 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' while dedicating it to the actress. 


She wrote, “A night with #bryanadams . And how I love my Mumbaikars , went down to enjoy the real feel of being in the midst , only to hear a welcoming ankhiyon se goli maare! Hahahha . Love you my Mumbai folks. Having missed concerts that I always wanted to go to in all my days of college as I was already working insane erratic hours on my shoots. Now Making up for lost years (sic)”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also attended the concert. She also shared pictures from the event, and was seen donning a T-shirt from Bryan Adams in Singapore.

She wrote, “Young and wild and free. Find a bigger fan of @bryanadams than me Wearing my T-shirt from his concert in Singapore, March 2023”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

About Bryan Adams's Mumbai concert

Bryan Adams has been touring India a spart of his 'So Happy It Hurts' tour. He perfomed four concerts in the country in the past five days. In umbai, he started his act with his 1984 chartbuster Somebody. The 65-year-old went on the belt out 24 songs, which included some of his biggest hits such as 18 til I die, Please Forgive Me, Summer of 69, Shine A Light, Let’s Make a Night to Remember and Here I Am.

One of the key highlights of the act was his tribute to his late friend, singer Tina Turner. Before singing their duet It’s Only Love, he said, “We lost her last year. While it was a huge loss to the world of music, it was a personal loss for me. She was such a beautiful soul. She helped me so much in my career in my younger days. She meant so much to me.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

raveena tandon Bryan Adams musical concert Music Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK