In a recent discussion on his podcast, popular actor-anchor Maniesh Paul opened up about an encounter he had with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan, highlighting a stark contrast between the current generation of stars and the iconic actors of yesteryears.

Maniesh recalled an incident during one of his stage shows where he was tasked with delivering punchlines written for none other than Shah Rukh Khan. He shared, " “I was doing a show for the police, and the writer wrote all the punches for Shah Rukh sir. I was standing in his vanity, and he asked me to sit down. Then, he read what was written for him and, he was like, ‘Ye saare punches tune mere liye likhe hain, woh khada hone aaya hai kya (You have written all the punchlines for me, has he come here only to hang around)?"

The humility and generosity displayed by Shah Rukh Khan in this instance left a deep impression on Maniesh Paul.

Farah Khan, who shares a close bond with Shah Rukh Khan, weighed in on the conversation. She emphasized that today's stars seem to have a different attitude, often seeking to secure the best lines and moments for themselves. She stated, ‘Why have you given this line to Maniesh? Give it to me’. It is this quality which makes him the king. You see Pathaan’s last scene, and you feel both of them (SRK and Salman) are right. There is nobody after them, inko hi sambhalna padega, that level of big-heartedness. Aaj ke time ke toh sab hile hue hain (Today’s artists are all different).”

Farah's words echo the sentiment prevalent in the industry, acknowledging the exceptional big-heartedness displayed by stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The duo's recent appearance in the post-credits scene of the highly anticipated film 'Pathaan' only reaffirms their iconic status. As Farah puts it, "There is nobody after them, inko hi sambhalna padega (They will have to handle it themselves)."

Maniesh Paul further highlighted a key difference in the modern entertainment landscape. While superstars like Shah Rukh Khan can be self-deprecating and open to playful banter, younger stars often have publicists who tightly control their public image. Maniesh shared, "I host so many award shows, even before I go on stage, their PRs come and say, ‘Ye mat bolna, vo mat bolna, aise mat karna (Don’t say this, don’t say that, don’t do this)’.”

Farah Khan posed a thought-provoking question, "How can someone call themselves a star after Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan?" Indeed, that is a question worth asking.

