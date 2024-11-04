Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > When Sunny Deol tore his pants during Darr shoot Everybody was shocked

When Sunny Deol tore his pants during 'Darr' shoot: 'Everybody was shocked'

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Action director Tinu Verma spoke about how Sunny Deol was boiling with anger during the shoot of the climax for 'Darr' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla

When Sunny Deol tore his pants during 'Darr' shoot: 'Everybody was shocked'

Sunny Deol. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
When Sunny Deol tore his pants during 'Darr' shoot: 'Everybody was shocked'
x
00:00

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently turned 59, may have buried the hatchets with actor Sunny Deol but there was a time when the two held their guards up during the filming of ‘Darr’. 


SRK portrayed the antagonist in the film, who is obsessed with Sunny’s fiancee, played by Juhi Chawla. During the climax of the movie, when Sunny was told by the director of the film, Yash Chopra that he would take a beating from SRK’s character, Sunny protested saying that his character is physically superior to SRK’s character as he is a trained soldier.


However, both SRK and Yash Chopra were adamant on executing the scene in a particular way. Action director Tinu Verma spoke about how Sunny was boiling with anger during the shoot of the climax.


He said, “Sunny said he (SRK) can’t attack me from the front because I am a naval officer. Sunny was right in his logic. SRK said, ‘I am not Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Gulshan Grover that I will attack on the back’”.

He further mentioned, “Sunny (Deol) got so angry eventually that he had his hands in his pocket, and he pushed his hands so hard that his pants tore. Everybody was shocked. SRK was also there. And then pack-up was announced”.

“He (Shah Rukh Khan) was stubborn. He told Yash Ji that ‘I won’t stab him in the back’. It’s because of that confident attitude that Shah Rukh is Baadshah”, he added.

SRK and Sunny finally put the feud behind their backs when they reunited at the success party of the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has ‘Lahore 1947’, ‘Jaat’ and ‘Border 2’ in the pipeline. SRK will be next seen in ‘King’ which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sunny deol Shah Rukh Khan yash chopra bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK