Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff is known to play power-packed roles onscreen owing to his physical strength and his ability to pull off complex stunts. He has largely played action-packed roles in movies as he is into fitness and is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. While his onscreen persona is that of a fearless man, he had once confessed that he is cared of sleeping alone.

When Tiger confessed he cannot sleep alone

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2019 with his Student Of The Year 2 co-stars, Tiger confessed that he cannot sleep alone and is scared of doing so.

On the show, when host Karan Johar asked Tiger if he really is a loner, like his SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra, the actor replied that he can’t even sleep alone, and hasn’t been able to since he watched a horror movie as a child. Ever since I have watched a horror film, I can’t sleep alone. When I am travelling, I have some member of the team with me and when I am at home then I sleep with my mother.”

Tiger Shroff's work front

Tiger will next be seen in the fourth installment of the “Baaghi” franchise.The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu, the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant, who is all set to make her debut in Hindi cinema. It was on November 18, Tiger announced the fourth installment of his “Baaghi” franchise, which will be directed by A. Harsha. The film is set to hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

An action thriller, “Baaghi”, was first released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film “Varsham” with a climax inspired by the 2011 Indonesian film “The Raid: Redemption”. The film had Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu.

The second installment, which was directed by Ahmed Khan, released in 2018. It was a remake of the Telugu film “Kshanam”. The second installment had Tiger alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Arravya Sharma.

“Baaghi 3” was again directed by Ahmed Khan, was partially inspired from Tamil film Vettai, stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. A Sajid Nadiadwala franchise, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film is set to release on September 5, 2025.