Rekha was seen posing with her Koi...Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik Roshan and director Rakesh Roshan on Sunday evening at The Roshans success party

Rekha with Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan (Pic/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article 'Where's Jadoo?': Paps ask Rekha as she reunites with Hrithik Roshan; actress makes hilarious gesture x 00:00

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family hosted members of the film fraternity on Sunday evening as they celebrated the success of their Netflix documentary 'The Roshans'. At the star-studded event, Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan were reunited with veteran actress Rekha. The actress played a pivotal role in the latter's directorial Koi...Mil Gaya. Rekha had played the role of Hrithik's caring and concerned mother. Years after the film's release, the trio was seen posing together. This heartfelt moment led to paparazzi asking about the missing member from the film- Jadoo.

Rekha responds to 'Jadoo kaha hai?'

Several videos from the success bash of "The Roshans" went viral, but one clip, in particular, stole the spotlight. In the video, Hrithik, Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan were seen posing together for the paparazzi. The 'War 2' actor was seen holding the hand of the veteran actress, while Rekha showered her love on the actor.

As Rekha, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan posed for the paparazzi, a photographer yelled, "Jadoo kaha hai?" To this, the ever-sporting and charming Rekha circled Hrithik's face indicating that he is the 'jadoo' (Magic). This adorable gesture by Rekha had the photographers and netizens smiling.

For the glamorous event, Hrithik turned heads in a striking green shirt paired with sleek black denim pants, a matching jacket, and stylish shoes. Rekha, the timeless Bollywood icon, wore a chic black and white ensemble, radiating elegance as always.

About Koi...Mil Gaya

Talking about the film 'Koi... Mil Gaya', the 2003 Indian science fiction action-drama film directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, also starred Preity Zinta. The film tells the story of Rohit Mehra, a man with developmental disabilities, who connects with an extraterrestrial being named Jadoo through his late father Sanjay's supercomputer.

Meanwhile, the glitzy event was attended by an array of celebrities, including Neetu Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Anu Malik, Saba Azad, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Bhushan Kumar, Sam Kaushal, Mallika Sherawat, Pashmina Roshan, Jeetendra, Alka Yagnik, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Anupam Kher, Vaani Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Udit Narayan, and David Dhawan, among many others.

'The Roshans' documentary is now streaming on Netflix. Released on January 17, it offers an intimate look at the lives of Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan, as they opened up about their struggles, triumphs, and the journey they’ve shared over the years. The documentary features cameos from stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Asha Bhosle, and many more.