Shraddha Kapoor is famous actor Shakti Kapoor’s daughter. She made her debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010. Her first hit was ‘Aashqui-2’

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article What did Shraddha Kapoor say about her aadhaar card photo? x 00:00

Fresh from the success of 'Stree 2', Shraddha Kapoor attended NDTV World Summit held at New Delhi and spoke on multiple topics including her father’s struggles, her choice of films, seven course meal and a secret.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about her father Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha said “He is not a part of the film family. He has come from Delhi. My dadaji owned a cloth shop and he suggested to my father that you can work in a travel agency. But my dad pursued his dream.” She continued “From time to time, he asks me how things are going.When I am thinking about signing a film, I go to him, I ask him.” Shraddha also spoke about her aunt(maasi) Padmini Kolhapure and revealed that she seeks advice from her as well. Shraddha also spoke about the recent success of ‘Stree-2’ and stated that “It's great to be part of something that has been my childhood dream.” At the NDTV World Summit, Shraddha Kapoor also took up questions from the audience and had some fun conversation with them. From the audience a girl asked Shraddha Kapoor “Aapke bhi Aadhaar Card mein waisi wali photo hai” (Does your Aadhaar Card have a bad pic of yours). Shraddha Kapoor humorously answered “Main nahin dikha sakti Aadhaar Card wali photo”(I can’t show my Aadhaar Card photo)

Shraddha Kapoor is famous actor Shakti Kapoor’s daughter. She made her debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010. Her first hit was ‘Aashqui-2’. Later she had many career fluctuations but she continued to deliver hits after every short duration.In last few years she has delivered hits like ‘Stree’, ‘Stree-2’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ .Shraddha Kapoor recently admitted to being in relationship and said that she likes spending time with her partner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever