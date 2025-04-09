Kajol spoke up about her daughter Nysa's Bollywood plans. She is currently 22 and completing her education. The actress also advised newcomers to be original and avoid taking advice from too many people to stay focused

Kajol and Nysa Devgan

Actors and couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn are among the most prominent stars in the industry today. Having begun their careers in the 90s, the two continue to deliver diverse and impactful performances. Now, all eyes are on their daughter Nysa, who often gets papped around the city. Recently, Kajol was asked whether her daughter, like many other star kids, is planning to join the film industry.

Kajol on daughter Nysa's acting plans

Kajol was speaking at a News18 event when she addressed the speculation. When asked about Nysa’s Bollywood debut, she gave a clear and firm response, "Bilkul nai..no, I think..vo 22 saal ki ho gaye hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi. (Definitely not. I think she is 22 years old and I think she has made up her mind that she will not be coming to Bollywood currently)".

Kajol and Ajay Devgn welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003. They also have a son named Yug.

Kajol’s advice for newcomers

With over 30 years of experience in the film industry, Kajol was also asked to share advice for aspiring actors. She emphasized that newcomers should avoid taking advice from too many people, as it only leads to confusion.

“Pehle baat main yeh kehna chahungi ki please don’t take advise from everybody. Most importantly ki kyunki agar aap puchenge mujhe kya karna chahiye toh 100 log khare hoke bolenge tumhe yeh karna chahiye, tumhe apna naak badlo, tumhe apna haath badlo, baalon ka colour badlo, yeh karo vo karo. (First of all, I would like to say, please do not take advise from everybody. If you ask people about what you should do, then 100 people would stand up and tell you to change your nose, hand, hair colour, this or that),"

Kajol encouraged newcomers to stand apart with their unique identity. She said that people remember those who stand out, not those who blend in. She stressed that the key to success—whether in acting or on social media—is to carve out your own identity and be original.