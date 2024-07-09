Wimbledon 2024: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra make a stylish appearance at quarter-final match

Wimbledon 2024: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made a style statement as they attended the quarter final match on Tuesday

The Wimbledon 2024 is on and people from across the world are enjoying the popular tennis tournament. On Tuesday, Indian actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted in the stands catching all the action of the quarter-final match, live from the court.

Kiara and Sidharth were dressed in their best outfits for the day. While Sidharth opted for a smart-looking cream coat paired with a striped blue shirt and green tie, Kiara opted for a crisp blue suit with defined black borders. Both made for a beautiful couple as they watched the match live from the court.

Fans were thrilled to see the popular couple together at the Wimbledon and took to social media to share their excitement:

Latest update on Wimbledon 2024:

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will attempt to set up a blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final on Tuesday, confirming their status as the pathfinders of tennis's next generation. However, Lulu Sun, the unheralded qualifier from a remote town in New Zealand, saw her dream of a semi-final spot shattered by experienced campaigner Donna Vekic. Sun went down 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 as Vekic reached the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time at the 43rd attempt and after 11 years on tour.

"I felt like I was dying out there in the first two sets but I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end," said 28-year-old Vekic. World number one Sinner takes on fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev in Centre Court's opening quarter-final. The two have clashed 11 times and their head-to-head reflects the recent rapid rise of the beanpole Italian. Medvedev won all of the pair's first six meetings while Sinner has swept the past five.

All have come on hard courts, including the Italian's fightback from two sets down to defeat Medvedev in January's Australian Open final, his first Grand Slam title. Both men were losing semi-finalists at the All England Club in 2023. "When Jannik came on tour, he hit strong from every position of the court, but he was missing a lot and losing matches," said Russia's Medvedev. "Then he stopped missing less and now it's very tough to beat him. That's why he's number one in the world."