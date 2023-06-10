Breaking News
With mehendi ceremony, Krishna Bhatt's wedding festivities take off

Updated on: 10 June,2023 04:29 PM IST  |  mumbai
IANS |

Even as her debut film '1920: Horrors of The Hearts' await its June 23 release, newbie director and Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vedant Sarda

Krishna Bhatt/IANS

Even as her debut film '1920: Horrors of The Hearts' await its June 23 release, newbie director and Vikram Bhatt's daughter, Krishna Bhatt, is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Vedant Sarda.


The wedding festivities have started in Mumbai with the mehndi ceremony. The pheras are scheduled to take place on June 11. Bhatt and Sarda got engaged in December last year.


Krishna Bhatt's mehndi artist shared a video on social media where the bride-to-be is seen having mehndi applied on her hands. The caption reads: "Embracing traditions, creating memories. @krishnavbhatt #MehendiCelebrations"


Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, who's also the writer, and Anand Pandit, '1920: Horrors of the Heart' revolves around a young girl, who walks into a dark world in search of revenge, but the darkness consumes her, making her a victim of the revenge she's seeking.

The film features 'Balika Vadhu' star Avika Gor, model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Randheer Rai, Danish Pandor, Ketaki Kulkarni, Amit Behl and Avtar Gill.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

