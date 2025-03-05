In a Women's Day special interview with us at mid-day, Shilpa spoke about whether the industry is safe for newcomer actresses, the #MeToo movement & much more.

In Pic: Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar started her third inning in the industry with Bigg Boss 18. In her decades-long career, she has worked with many A-listers like Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, and others. Recently, in a Women's Day special interview with us at mid-day, Shilpa spoke about whether the industry is safe for newcomer actresses, reacted to the Hema Committee report, the #MeToo movement & much more.

Defining strong women

On the starting note, Shilpa shared her definition of a strong woman and told us that for her, "A strong woman is someone who balances life beautifully, who looks after her family, her work, and is all the time smiling."

Further continuing, Shilpa talked about taking a backseat after getting married and revealed how she didn't have many choices back then. Shilpa said, "I got married in 2000, and at that time, the industry used to think very differently. It was very difficult for a married woman to get work, so I didn't have many choices."

Shilpa Shirodkar on Hema Committee

Further, when we discussed the Hema Committee report and the #MeToo movement and asked Shilpa if she believes that the industry is unsafe for newcomer actresses, she denied it, saying, "It's about you. If we are strong enough to say no, it's fine. The entire world is like that, not only our country, but I think things happen abroad as well. But I feel a woman is a strong identity—you can't underestimate our willpower."

"Most of us think from our heart, and that's why we fall a little weak," she further added.

Shilpa Shirodkar on constant comparison with Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar

It's not a hidden fact that Shilpa has faced several questions surrounding why Mahesh Babu or her sister Namrata Shirodkar didn't support her during her Bigg Boss journey. When we asked Shilpa if being associated with them brings any pressure, she shared, "Honestly, they are family, and there is no comparison in my head. Secondly, there will always be a mix of audiences that you will get."

She further continued and said, "I have my own identity, and I am here for that reason. I am not here because I am Namrata's sister or Mahesh's sister-in-law. I am not here to please everyone. I am doing what I think is the best. Na mujhe safai dene ki zarurat hai na hi iccha, because you can't please everyone."

On the parting note, she wished all the lovely women a very happy Valentine's Day.