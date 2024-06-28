Women run the world

Writer-producer Kanika plans to create female-led cinematic universe with crossover between Taapsee’s Haseen Dillruba and Kriti’s Do Patti characters

Ever wondered what would happen if Kangana Ranaut’s quirky Bobby from Judgementall Hai Kya (2019) met Taapsee Pannu’s fiery Rani from Haseen Dillruba (2021)? Writer-producer Kanika Dhillon often finds herself toying with that thought. In recent times, the screenwriter has given Hindi cinema many strong women on screen, be it in Manmarziyaan (2018), Kedarnath (2018) or Haseen Dillruba. Now, it is heard that Dhillon, who has turned producer with the upcoming Do Patti, is considering creating a cinematic universe populated by some of these characters. Like in YRF’s spy universe, these stories will be distinct, yet see the characters crossing paths with each other.

One could argue that in terms of the genre their films belong to, the characters are far removed from one another. But what unites them is that they are fierce, decisive, and not ones to shy away from making mistakes. A source reveals, “Haseen Dillruba emerged as the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix in 2021, leading the makers to create the sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Then, there is Do Patti that sees Kajol as a cop chasing down Kriti Sanon’s character Saumya Sood. Kanika is planning to create a crossover universe with certain characters soon.”

Having launched her production house Kathha Pictures in 2023, Dhillon has chalked out plans for the way ahead. Eager for the new chapter, she says, “My women are imperfect, strong-headed, and make stupid decisions. There is a natural tendency to create these characters that resonate with people. I have some strong female-led stories in the pipeline, but it’s a bit early to talk about the star cast.”

Is there a plan to build a cinematic universe comprising these characters? Say, a crossover between Pannu’s Rani and Sanon’s Saumya? “Yes, why not? There are a lot of strong, messy female characters in my upcoming movies. At the same time, Rumi from Manmarziyaan, Rani from Haseen Dillruba, and Bobby from Judgementall Hai Kya were loved. I’m hoping the [upcoming parts] will receive as much love. So, isn’t it the best time to bring unique stories and strong characters to cinemas?”