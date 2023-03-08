Women's Day Exclusive! Sreejita De: I become best friends with women on set

Sreejita De got into conversation with mid-day.com

Sreejita De

Actress Sreejita De who was recently seen as a contestant on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' got into conversation with mid-day.com to celebrate Women's Day. Busting the myth that two actresses cannot be friends she said, "Whenever I do a show, I become best friends with the women on set. I had an amazing bond with Dimple Jhangiani while doing 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi.' I had a good bond with Niyati Fatnani and Monalisa while doing 'Nazar.' At present I have a great bond with Priyanka (Chahar Choudhary.) I think it's just a myth, women actors can be great friends and inspire each other. There is always something more to learn from another actor or person. It is more about inspiration than jealousy."

The actress says she is glad to see women in every department of television and filmmaking. "We have women directors and DOPs, we have camerawomen. People are not more welcoming and open to such roles."

Recalling the time when she started out as a newcomer the actress said, "It wasn't easy because I didn't know anyone from the industry, not even any casting person because my parents are not from here. I had no ideas how auditions take place and who are casting directors and creative heads. As a new person in Mumbai it's difficult to navigate your way in the city. You have to start by accepting some small roles and build some contacts there. I was lucky that things came in a smooth way. Every actor goes through a lot of personal and mental struggles. I was just 18 years old when I started so there were people who would try to take advantage and I had to find my way out."

