Written and directed by Sonam Nair, Mud Ke Naa Dekh stars Kareema Barry as Rekha and Aditi Dot. as Nandini, two best friends navigating heartbreak, revenge, and self-discovery.

Kareema and Aditi in Mud Ke Naa Dekh

What is Mud Ke Naa Dekh about?

A fun, fierce, and feel-good ode to ride-or-die friendships, Mud Ke Naa Dekh reminds us that sometimes, the best love story is the one written with your best friend. TTT has always been about storytelling that hits home, and this film is no different. Following the success of Baat Pakki, Mud Ke Naa Dekh continues TTT’s streak of crafting relatable, high-impact stories that strike an emotional chord with audiences.

Actor & Content Creator Kareema Barry shared, "Working with TTT on Mud Ke Na Dekh has been an incredible experience. The film’s vision and storytelling bring so much heart and honesty, and stepping into Rekha’s world felt like living a story so many of us have experienced in some way. It’s a celebration of the messy, beautiful, and unbreakable bonds that shape us. I can’t wait for audiences to watch it—I hope it makes you laugh, maybe cry a little, but most of all, remind you of your own ride-or-die."

Not just a women's day film

With its sharp storytelling, deep digital reach, and a pulse on youth culture, TTT extends Collective’s impact beyond talent and brand collaborations into the realm of narrative-driven influence. “At TTT, we tell stories that feel personal and real. Mud Ke Naa Dekh isn’t just a Women’s Day film—it’s a celebration of the friendships that shape us, the laughter that heals us, and the people who stay when everything else changes.” said Anuj Gosalia, Founder & CEO, Terribly Tiny Tales.

By blending authentic storytelling with the power of India’s top creators, TTT is not just entertaining audiences—it’s shaping conversations, trends, and how the next generation consumes content.

Powered by Maruti Suzuki Spresso, the film is live on TTT’s YouTube channel.

