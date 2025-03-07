The white paper launched by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, showed that urban women in their forties have the highest employment rate among women in urban India

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Listen to this article Women's employment rate in urban India jumps 10 pc in 6 years: Report x 00:00

Women's employment in urban India has jumped 10 per cent in the last six years (2017-18 to 2023-24), according to a report, ahead of the International Women’s Day 2025, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The white paper launched by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, showed that urban women in their forties have the highest employment rate among women in urban India -- 38.3 per cent in 2023-24.

It also warned of pressing challenges including the underutilisation of educated women’s skills and the looming risk of a diversity backlash.

More than 89 million urban Indian women still remained out of the labour market during 2023-24, said the report. Factors such as caregiving responsibilities, lack of flexible work arrangements, and commuting challenges continue to prevent many highly qualified women from fully participating in the economy.

Further, in a concerning trend, young male unemployment in urban India outpaced women's (10 per cent vs 7.5 per cent for ages 20-24).

The findings also highlighted gender gaps even in highly educated households. Even among dual-income, highly educated couples, gender disparities remain stark.

In 62 per cent of such families, husbands earn more, despite equal educational qualifications. Additionally, wives continue to take on the primary responsibility for household work in 41 per cent of homes, compared to just 2 per cent of husbands.

Meanwhile, the balance remains elusive for urban mothers with access to remote work -- 86 per cent report spending up to three workday hours on childcare while working. Yet only 44 per cent feel they have adequate support.

This reinforces the need for stronger workplace policies that acknowledge and address the realities of working mothers.

“While women’s workforce participation in urban India is rising, it is not yet translating into true gender parity in earnings, career growth, and domestic responsibilities. To drive real change, first, we need more employment opportunities for all,” said Dr. Vidya Mahambare, Professor of Economics and Director, Great Lakes Institute of Management.

She also called for "structural reforms in childcare policies, flexible work arrangements, and a shift in societal norms that continue to burden women disproportionately.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever