As we celebrate World Health Day, let's take a cue from these fitness icons and embark on our journey to a healthier lifestyle.

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde Pic/Instagram

World Health Day 2024: From Alia Bhat to Pooja Hegde, 5 Bollywood actors who are fitness enthusiasts

In the fast-paced world of showbiz, staying fit and healthy is crucial. These actors not only excel in their craft but also prioritise their health and fitness, inspiring fans worldwide. They not only entertain us with their performances but also inspire us with their commitment to health and fitness. World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 by the World Health Organisation to impart health awareness globally. As we celebrate World Health Day, let's take a cue from these fitness icons and embark on our journey to a healthier lifestyle.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her dedication to yoga and Pilates. These practices not only keep her body toned but also help her stay mentally focused and balanced. Her commitment to these disciplines is evident in her energetic performances on screen. She will next be seen in ‘Jigra’ alongside Vedang Raina.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde swears by Pilates for its ability to sculpt and strengthen the body. Her dedication to this form of exercise is reflected in her graceful and agile on-screen presence. Hegde's commitment to her health and fitness is an inspiration for many. She will next be seen in ‘Deva’ alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's fitness routine combines Pilates and gym workouts, emphasizing both strength and flexibility. Her disciplined approach to fitness is evident in her strong and agile performances, making her a fitness icon for many.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's fitness routine includes a mix of gym workouts, yoga, and Pilates, ensuring a well-rounded approach to fitness. Her commitment to staying fit is reflected in her energetic and dynamic on-screen persona, inspiring fans to prioritize their health. She will next be seen in ‘Do Patti’ alongside Kajol. She also marks her debut as a producer through this film.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's fitness routine revolves around yoga and Pilates, emphasizing the importance of both physical and mental well-being. Her dedication to these practices is evident in her graceful and poised presence, setting a benchmark for holistic fitness. She will next be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.