World Music Day 2023: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals brand new single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’

On World Music Day, actor-artiste Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that his new single 'Raatan Kaaliyan' will drop on 4th July

Ayushmann Khurrana at his Chandigarh concert earlier this year, Pic/Instagram

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a rare creative force. He is a celebrated actor and a singer and amongst the few actor-artistes that India has ever produced. Khurrana is as much an incredible musical talent as he is a versatile actor.

His honeyed vocals in ‘Paani Da Rang’ from his debut film Vicky Donor stole hearts and remains a timeless favourite to this day. Khurrana also has several other hit tracks to his credit Saadi Galli Aaja, Mitti Di Khushboo, Yahin Hoon Main, Chan Kitthan to name a few. He is hoping to add one more track to his chartbuster list. On World Music Day, Ayushmann revealed that his new single Raatan Kaaliyan will drop on 4th July.

Ayushmann shares "I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively! When I get to be a part of good, fresh, disruptive films as an actor, it’s an adrenaline rush and I can tell you that I feel the same rush when I get to be a part of new music. I think I’m a purist at both and originality is something that has always driven me. I’m blessed that I can act and sing and write. I’m grateful for this gift that I have got because I truly feel alive when I entertain people either on screen, or during my music concerts or when people jam to my music."

He further adds “I am looking forward to dropping my new single Raatan Kaaliyan with TSeries next month along with my close friend-composer & long-time creative collaborator Rochak Kohli. I hope people love the new sound that it has to offer. We have always managed to deliver musical hits and I wish that this too becomes a chartbuster. Thankfully, I have received a lot of love for Raatan Kaaliyan from the audiences that have heard it! I look forward to their reactions on the new track and I hope the sneak peak helped them gauge what’s coming next."

Ayushmann has hosted several live music concerts and performances and is set to embark on an eight-city US Tour in July. On the acting front, he will next be seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’.